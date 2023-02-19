The Chicago Blackhawks have endured a difficult season that has seen them fall to the bottom of the NHL and left with the question of what to do with veteran leaders Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane as the trade deadline approaches.

Kane apparently is in play for contending teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, but health considerations will apparently keep Toews from being traded. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said the team will not be trading its captain prior to the March 4 deadline.

“We’re not thinking about (the trade deadline). We’re trying to help him to get back to full strength, and that’s totally secondary. We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2023

Toews has been slowed by his battle with Long Covid and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and he has not played since Jan. 28, which was prior to the NHL All-Star break. He missed the second-to-last game, returned for one game and has missed all the games that have followed.

Davidson believes that Toews will have a chance to return to action before the end of the season, but he does not know exactly when that will take place. Davidson added that Jonathan Toews is in good spirits as he attempts to work through his maladies.

“It’s frustrating. He wants to compete, Davidson said. “He wants his body to respond effectively and the way he wishes it would. He is getting frustrated, which is understandable.”