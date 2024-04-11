The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Chicago fell behind early in the contest and never found their footing. After the game, veteran Jason Dickinson faced the media. And he didn't hold back with his review of how the Blackhawks performed in St. Louis.
The Blackhawks allowed four first period goals in this game. In fact, the Blues scored on each of their first four shots in the contest. Chicago eventually scored a couple of their own. However, St. Louis forward Robert Thomas scored to help give his team a 5-2 victory.
“What needs to be said? I don't think anything needs to be said,” Dickinson said, via NHL.com, of the Blackhawks' performance on Wednesday night. “It was an embarrassing first period. One shot, maybe three shot attempts, we were down 4-0. What words need to be said?”
Blues blitz Blackhawks early
The Blues struck early thanks to forward Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou scored the first two St. Louis goals within the first three minutes of the contest. He now has 29 goals on the season, which gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, veteran defenseman Torey Krug added another. Finally, forward Zac Bolduc scored on the fourth Blues shot of the game.
The Blackhawks scored in the second period to inch closer. Forward Philipp Kurashev scored his 17th of the year to give Chicago some life. The second period didn't see any more action. In the third, Thomas scored to make it 5-1 before Blackhawks rookie Landon Slaggert scored his first career NHL goal.
Jason Dickinson and the Blackhawks have now lost four of their last six games. Chicago was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs a while ago. That said, St. Louis picked up a much-needed win. And they certainly have life as the playoff race heats up over the next week.
St. Louis gains in playoff race
The Blues picked up both points on Wednesday night. St. Louis does not own a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as of now. However, they are not far off at all. In fact, they are now three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
The Golden Knights inadvertently gave St. Louis some help, as well. Vegas took on the Edmonton Oilers, who played without Connor McDavid, on Wednesday. Playing without a Hart Trophy candidate did not slow down the Oilers, though. They skated away with an emphatic 5-1 victory over the defending champions.
The Blues have three games left after beating Jason Dickinson and the Blackhawks. St. Louis takes on the Carolina Hurricanes in their next contest. After that, they have the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars left on their ledger. Meanwhile, Vegas has meetings with the Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, the Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks.
Jason Dickinson and the Blackhawks are out of the race. However, this was a major victory for the Blues. Let's see if this win over Chicago gives St. Louis the needed momentum to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.