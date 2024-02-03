Connor Bedard was just happy to be there.

Although Connor Bedard is disappointingly unable to participate in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom was still able to get some face time in front of the Toronto crowd at the skills competition.

The 18-year-old was a special guest passer at the ‘NHL One Timers' event at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, slinging pucks to idol Sidney Crosby, Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal and Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon.

MacKinnon ended up winning the event with 23 points, and Bedard was just happy to be involved.

“It’s good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in,” the budding superstar said afterwards, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It’s fun. Of course, you want to be [playing in the All-Star Game], but I’m grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it.”

Bedard is still recovering from a fractured jaw he sustained on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith back on Jan. 4. Despite missing his team's last 11 games, he continues to lead the Blackhawks — and all rookies — with an impressive 15 goals and 33 points over his first 39 NHL games.

Connor Bedard already earning high praise

Still very early into what promises to be a long and fruitful National Hockey League career, Bedard is already turning heads across the league.

“Impressive. Very, very impressive for a kid that age, coming in and doing what he does with the poise with the puck and the vision and the skill level he has, very, very impressive,” Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said at All-Star Weekend in Toronto on Thursday. “He jumps out at you. He’s worth the price of admission, without a doubt.”

“It doesn’t seem like he gets rusty. Yeah, I expect more of the same. Obviously, he’s their best player and it’s a lot for an 18-year-old to be the best player on the team,” echoed MacKinnon. “I was fortunate enough where, I wasn’t nearly as good as him [at 18] but also, I was like the 10th-best player on the team. So, it was an easier transition for me at a young age. He's an awesome talent and awesome kid too. He works super hard, definitely asks questions and is a sponge, for sure.”

Bedard was the youngest NHL All-Star in history when he was selected, and although he won't be participating in the 2024 ASG, this certainly won't be his last chance.

“I don’t think I’d win any, but it’d be fun to compete and go against these guys,” he said with a smile when asked how he would do against the NHL's best in the skills competition.

Connor Bedard is expected to miss another month or so of league play, but he's already been spotted back on the ice in Chicago. It'll be a massive boost — for both the Hawks and the hockey world — when No. 98 is back to scoring goals.