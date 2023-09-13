The Chicago Blackhawks are currently without a captain now that Jonathan Toews is no longer on the team. He served as the team's captain beginning in the 2008-09 season. Chicago and Toews agreed to part ways this summer as the future Hall of Famer hit the open market as a free agent.

A couple of teams have named new captains in recent days. The Winnipeg Jets tabbed forward Adam Lowry with the honor, while the Vancouver Canucks put the C on star defenseman Quinn Hughes. Some speculation exists as to who the Blackhawks could choose to replace Toews.

One Blackhawks player has staked his claim to the honor. Seth Jones participated in the NHL's North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. He listed off a number of inspirations that have created a desire within him to one day serve as captain of an NHL franchise.

“I’ve learned from some great leaders — Shea Weber, Nick Foligno, Jonathan Toews — I mean, I played with some of the greatest captains that we’ve seen. It would be pretty special,” Jones said, via NHL.com.

Jones learned under Weber back when the two played for the Nashville Predators. He joined Foligno on the Columbus Blue Jackets when the Predators traded him in 2016 for Ryan Johansen.

Replacing Toews likely brings rather lofty expectations. After all, Toews captained three Stanley Cup-winning teams while also winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2010. However, Jones isn't worried about any pressure relating to the captaincy.

“I understand where the organization is at,” Jones said, via NHL.com. “I’m focused on going and just playing my game and leading whether I have a C, an A or nothing on my jersey. I don’t think that should change.”