After going last season without a captain, the Winnipeg Jets have selected the next player to wear the “C” on his chest. Veteran center Adam Lowry, who's spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Jets, was announced as Winnipeg's captain on Tuesday.

Lowry is the third Jets captain since the franchise moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. He replaces Blake Wheeler, who was bought out by the Jets in July after 12 seasons with the team, six of them as captain. Wheeler was stripped of the captaincy before the start of last season.

Lowry is one of the longest-tenured players on Winnipeg's roster, having made his debut with the team in 2014. He's recorded 204 points in 621 NHL games. He played a full 82 games last season for the Jets, notching a career-high 36 points. He has three straight seasons of double-digit goals.

The Jets made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons but have just one series win to show for it. Last season they were only able to squeak out one game in the first round against the Vegas Golden Knights who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg will have some new on-ice leadership this season but with the same goal in mind. Lowry will be tasked with getting the Jets ready for what is sure to be another exciting season.

With Winnipeg's appointment of Adam Lowry as captain, there are now eight NHL teams without a captain. Lowry joins Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks as the newest captains in the league.