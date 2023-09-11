Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes will have a different-looking jersey in the 2023-24 season.

The organization announced Monday that Hughes will be the Nucks’ 15th captain and the first D-man to earn the honor since 1991. The youngster has grown into a special player in Vancouver and a clear leader, which led to the addition of a “C” on his shirt.

Hughes spoke out on being named captain. Via Canucks.com:

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said with immense pride. “When I came here 5 years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen.”

Quinn Hughes was an assistant captain in the 2022-23 season and with Elias Pettersson still unsigned, it made total sense for the Canucks to make Hughes captain. The 23-year-old also appears to be excited for the upcoming campaign to see what Vancouver could accomplish:

“The locker room is good and I believe everyone coming in early and being here the past two weeks has been great. We have a lot of guys who are hungry,” Hughes said. “We are really competitive, want to have a good season and be respected as a team. I want to be a part of this group and want us to win games. For everyone to show up early shows just how committed everyone is and that we are on the right page together.”

Hughes finished last season with seven goals and 69 assists. He’ll be an important part of Vancouver’s success this year as they hope to make a playoff push.