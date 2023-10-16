The Chicago Blackhawks did not have forward Taylor Hall on the ice during their previous game on Saturday. Chicago fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 during that game, so perhaps he could have made a difference. Thankfully for Chicago, they may not have to wait too much longer to get the former Hart Trophy winner back in the lineup.

Hall missed that game against the Habs with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury during a game last Wednesday against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Luke Richardson said at the time that Hall was week to week.

However, things are looking more promising for the 31-year-old. In fact, Hall expects to play in Chicago's next game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. “I wouldn't say I'm 110 percent but definitely good enough to play and much better than I was even two days ago,” Hall said, via NHL.com. “I'm able to practice and play, so there's no reason why I can't play in a game.

Hall mentioned that taking the game off against Montreal was his plan when the injury occurred. He hoped he'd be able to rest on Saturday and hit the ice again on Monday. “And I think I’ll be able to do that,” the Blackhawks forward said, via NHL.com.

The Blackhawks acquired Hall from the Bruins this summer. He has played with prized prospect Connor Bedard on the team's first line throughout the preseason and start of the regular season. Through two games, the 31-year-old former Hart Trophy winner has one assist.

The Blackhawks and Maple Leafs drop the puck on their Monday night contest at 7 PM Eastern Time. Let's see if Chicago is able to have Taylor Hall back in the lineup as they take on a Maple Leafs team off to a blazing start to the season.