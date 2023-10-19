All of the attention is on No. 1 pick Connor Bedard for the Chicago Blackhawks, and his teammate Taylor Hall, a former No. 1 pick himself had a glowing review of Bedard so far in his young NHL career.

“He's the real deal,” Taylor Hall said, via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. “I hate to make a headline by what I think he's going to be. But he's the real deal. He's a different player than if you compare him to [Connor] McDavid or [Sidney] Crosby. He's got a bit of everything to his game. And I think we've all been impressed with him off the ice, but on the ice, his skill is something that you don't see often.”

Hall has played with a ton of No. 1 picks, from Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Nail Yakupov to Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin, so he knows what top talent looks like. He certainly believes that Connor Bedard is in the elite category, and the Blackhawks certainly hope so.

“He's been awesome to get to know,” Hall said, via Seravalli. “I love his demeanor. I love how you would've never known it was his first game. You look at him after the game, he's not even sweating. He's got a calm demeanor that's really going to serve him well. Confident and sure of himself in a good way, but he knows he's still a rookie.”

Bedard has played in four games and recorded three points so far in his NHL career, according to Hockey Reference. His next game will be a big test on the road against the Colorado Avalanche tonight, one of the most talented teams in the league.