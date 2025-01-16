Taylor Hall is enjoying a resurgent campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25, but as the club sits dead last in the National Hockey League, there's a good chance the veteran will be getting a change of scenery before the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

And although the former Hart Trophy winner wants to remain in the Windy City, he realizes he could be on the move again.

“I came into this year wanting to continue being a Blackhawk for years to come,” Hall told NHL.com's Tracey Myers earlier this week. “I don't know if that's going to be the case anymore, but I'll leave that door open, for sure and understand it's a business and that the team's going to do what's best for them. We'll see what happens.”

The 33-year-old continued: “There's always a bright spot and there's always a positive you can take going on forward. Everyone in a contract year knows there's a lot of different ways things can go. I'm ready for anything. I have a great wife who is always ready for a good adventure, and if that's here or if that's somewhere else, we'll figure it out. I'm trying to have the best attitude I can. I'm always going to be a good pro and I'm always going to play hard. So yeah, I just keep saying it, but we'll see what happens. I'm here and I love playing with these guys still.”

After missing nearly the entire 2023-24 campaign, Hall has managed eight goals and 22 points over 43 games for the lowly Hawks this time around. He's currently in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract he signed with the Boston Bruins in July of 2021.

Hall is a strong postseason performer, having amassed 29 points in 39 Stanley Cup Playoff games. And with Chicago destined to again finish near the bottom of the NHL leaderboard, it makes sense that the veteran get moved for draft capital.

Blackhawks continue to struggle mightily in 2025

Now with three consecutive losses and nine in 11 tries dating back to December 21, the Blackhawks have fallen to a full 19 points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

Although Connor Bedard continues to be a bright spot — the young phenom is leading the team with 39 points in 44 games — the roster around him is severely lacking. Despite Hall wanting to stay in Chicago, he'll likely get a decent chance to play with a postseason contender sometime between now and March 7.

“He's handled it. He's a pro. I haven't seen a change in his demeanor,” said Hawks coach Anders Sorensen, per Myers. “He comes to work, he works out, he's asking questions, we're talking about things. I don't see any inkling of him looking elsewhere. He's been a pro about it.”

Hall has already been traded four times in his career, and it'll be interesting to see where destination No. 5 takes the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft — if he is indeed moved.