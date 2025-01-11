The Chicago Blackhawks are not playing good hockey this season. The Blackhawks made major moves in NHL Free Agency to improve the supporting cast around Connor Bedard. Moreover, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall was set to return after the veteran winger missed most of 2023-24 with an injury.

However, these moves have not worked out for the large part. Chicago is 14-26-2 following a loss on the road to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. The Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL points-wise. In fact, they are the only team that has not passed the 30-point mark to this point in the season.

Once again, Chicago is preparing to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline. And Hall represents an interesting option as a pending free agent. The veteran winger is not the player he was when he won the Hart Trophy as league MVP. However, he is proving to be a solid presence who can chip in offensively. He has eight goals and 21 points through 42 games this year.

Hall brings a lot of qualities that contending teams surely covet. His status as a pending free agent is certain to draw those sorts of teams, as well. A trade involving the former Hart Trophy winner is a real possibility this year. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Taylor Hall ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Devils could reunite with Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall won the Hart Trophy back in 2018. The team he played for? The New Jersey Devils. Hall joined the Devils in 2016 as part of the infamous one-for-one trade involving Adam Larsson and the Edmonton Oilers. In 2024-25, the two sides could reunite under different circumstances.

The Devils are looking to add depth to their lineup. Players such as Yanni Gourde make a lot of sense for the Devils during this trade deadline season. However, Hall also fits what New Jersey is looking for. They need to score more goals. While Hall's goal-scoring totals are down this season, he could rebound with a much better supporting cast.

The Devils are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. New Jersey is firmly in the mix for a playoff spot through the Metropolitan Division. Adding additional scoring could help cement their playoff hopes as the season moves along.

Hall likely plays on the third line for the Devils this time around. Again, he is not an MVP-level player at this stage in his career. Still, New Jersey doesn't need him to be their franchise forward. They need him to improve their offensive depth, which the Blackhawks forward can do just fine.

The Stars, Blackhawks could swing a trade

The Dallas Stars are looking to add to their defense around the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The loss of Chris Tanev in the offseason has proven to be rather crucial. However, the Stars could also stand to add forward depth with star forward Tyler Seguin potentially out for the season.

Taylor Hall could be a fit for the Stars in this case. Hall would not replace the nearly point-per-game production Dallas lost when Seguin went down with his injury. However, he would provide needed scoring depth to the lineup.

Moreover, Hall could be an important voice for some of the younger Stars players. Logan Stankoven has cooled off after looking like a Calder Trophy candidate earlier in the season. Moreover, Wyatt Johnston is having a disappointing season, though he has played better as of late. Hall has mentored Connor Bedard with the Blackhawks, and he could help bring Johnston and Stankoven along.

The Stars have made the Western Conference Finals two years running. Now, they are looking to make the Stanley Cup Final. Hall may not be the final piece to the puzzle, but he could prove to be an important one.