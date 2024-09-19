The Chicago Blackhawks enter training camp hoping their top prospects take a step forward and give Connor Bedard some support in 2024-25. The Blackhawks showed their hand by being buyers in free agency, proving they could be ready to move past the rebuild. You don't want to waste too many years rebuilding when you have a talent like Bedard. He looked like the real deal in 2023-24, and he'll only continue to get better as better players surround him.

The Blackhawks finished second-last in the NHL in 2023-24, but Kyle Davidson and company hope it'll be their last time in the league's basement. There are some good talent in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the Blackhawks' top prospects in training camp could elevate the team to a new level in 2024-25.

Artyom Levshunov is a work in progress

Artyom Levshunov was the second-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He played his freshman season at Michigan State University after spending his entire career in Belarus. Levshunov moved to get more exposure, and his elevation to the second-overall selection made the decision worth it. He isn't known for his offensive potential, but he had 35 points in 38 games in the NCAA.

Levshunov was far and away the top defensive prospect in the draft. There may be some defensemen with higher offensive upside, but Levshunov has the potential for the longest career. Levshunov was dominant in the NCAA, outmatching most of his opponents with his skating. He contained opposing forwards, eliminating them from pucks, then used his supreme skating ability to activate up ice.

The question is whether Levshunov's abilities will carry over to the professional game. Levshunov's downside is that he spent most of his career playing in Belarus, so his hockey intelligence could use some work. Levshunov seemed a good candidate for another year at Michigan State but felt ready to jump.

The massive question in this training camp is whether the Blackhawks will start him in the NHL. If he starts with the Blackhawks, it could be detrimental to Levshunov's development. His lack of hockey IQ could mean a slow start to his career, and it'd be terrible for the Blackhawks to crater his confidence.

If Levshunov looks ready for the NHL in training camp he will be on the Blackhawks' opening night roster. However, they'd be better off not rushing his debut.

Will Frank Nazar be a one-two punch or Connor Bedard linemate?

Frank Nazar turned pro last season after his collegiate year at the University of Michigan. He played in three games with the Blackhawks, recording his first career goal. Nazar was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and played well with the University of Michigan last season with 41 points in 41 games.

Nazar suffered through an injury for most of the 2022-23 season, and it took a while for him to regain his form. He was a force in the NCAA, showcasing his elite playmaking skills despite a lack of talent around him last season. Michigan had a highly talented team in Nazar's freshman season, but they fell off in recent years.

Nazar's injury history is concerning. He is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound centerman who must add some weight to avoid the injury issues continuing. Nazar must also improve his defensive play to be trusted at the NHL level. Like Levshunov, Nazar is a work in progress. However, if both players reach their ceiling, the Blackhawks may have another run of success coming.

Nazar is a top-six playmaker in training and his first NHL training camp will tell the Blackhawks plenty about his potential.

Ethan Del Mastro: from the IceHogs to the Blackhawks?

Ethan Del Mastro was an offensive dynamo when he showed up at Rockford IceHogs training camp last season. Some parts of his game were unreliable in the defensive zone, which the Blackhawks hoped to clear up before he came to the NHL. Del Mastro recorded seven goals and 30 assists in 69 games in Rockford last season, but his defensive play turned the heads of the front office.

Del Mastro used his massive 6-foot-4 frame to dominate the front of the net. He has good skating ability and a long reach, which breaks up plays before they begin, making him a force in front of the net. Del Mastro spent two games at the NHL level last season but could get an extended look this season.

Del Mastro will stick to his defensive emphasis this season and hopes to regain some offensive touch once he establishes a role in Chicago. Training camp and the preseason will be a good start as he tries to prove he's worthy of a full-time call-up. Del Mastro isn't panicking about his place in the organization but believes he's ready to ride the charters instead of the busses.