Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson was sensational in his 2023 NBA Summer League debut, tallying totals of 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 21.3 minutes of play as his team took on 2023 No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets.

Henderson would exit the game early with a right shoulder injury, but not before dazzling onlookers with his blend of athleticism, aggressiveness, passing prowess and shot-making ability.

It wasn't the most efficient night for Scoot, who went 5-13 from the floor and 1-3 from 3-point range. However, his jumper looked good, his court vision looked better, and his defense may have been the best part of his game. With that said, Henderson has already shown quite a few of the flashes that an organization would want to see not only from their point guard of the future but the potential face of the franchise.

In fact, Henderson has the proverbial ‘it' factor; a trait often captured in his highlight-reel dunks but one which encapsulates far more than what he should be able to accomplish on the hardwood.

An electrifying athlete whose passion for the sport and desire to be great that's all but oozing from his pores, his becoming a successful player or having a lengthy playing career is hardly in question. So too is his ability to be an All-Star caliber talent, especially if his work ethic continues to match up to his talent level.

That doesn't mean there isn't any concern at all for Scoot though, as each of the pro comparisons — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, five-time All-Star John Wall — for the 19-year-old paint the same picture: a player that will be tested from behind the arc.

Blazers' biggest Scoot Henderson concern after Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers may start the season with Damian Lillard on the roster if they're unable to find a suitable trade for the seven-time All-Star in the coming months. In that event, the 6-foot-4 and 195-pound Henderson would likely start beside the Blazers legend in the backcourt as high-flying wing Shaedon Sharpe shifted to small forward and playmaking guard Anfernee Simons continued to come off the bench.

However, whether Henderson's playing off-ball or on-ball, his ability to be an efficient 3-point threat will have an obvious effect on how teams choose to guard him from here on out.

Of course, Henderson could always work his way into the midrange — a la John Wall or Russell Westbrook — canning jumpers that take the air out of Portland's opponents. Yet, even then, players will opt to sag off of Henderson or go under screens to limit his downhill scoring attack.

They've done it with Wall, Westbrook, Ja Morant. They've even done it with Giannis Antetokounmpo and MVP LeBron James.

While each of these players was still able to find ways to be productive, there's no doubt that their team would have stood a better chance of winning if they were more capable jump shooters.

In conclusion?

The simple fact of the matter is that Scoot Henderson has almost the entire package: outstanding physical traits, a pronounced ball-handling ability, a true floor general's court vision and passing ability, exceptional finishing ability, and elite defensive upside.

What he doesn't have is a pure jumper. Not just yet.

And, after shooting 27.7 percent from 3 in two seasons with the G League Ignite, that's what he'll need to work on more than anything. Even if him shooting 33.3 percent from 3 in the Las Vegas Summer League was good enough, as him having those percentages on 1-3 shooting from 3 only inspires so much confidence.