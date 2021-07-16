Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum spills the tea on his true feelings about the future of Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball. It’s not surprising that McCollum is quite high on the reigning ROTY. Ball has been nothing but fantastic in his first season in the league and has brought a lot of buzz to Buzz City.

In a recent sip-down with former NBA champion Channing Frye for Bleacher Report’s “Full-Bodied”, McCollum shared his thoughts on Ball’s potential while comparing the young star to a few bottles of modern and expensive bottles of wine:

“The ceiling is very, very high. A lot of upside,” McCollum said (via Bleacher Report). “His game leaves you like ‘Wow.’ He’s ahead of his time from a vision standpoint. When (Michael Jordan) is saying he’s better than we thought, you know you’re doing what you’re supposed to do.”

McCollum has been quite the wine connoisseur and now it seems that his eye for a good bottle of vino also helps him appreciate young talents in the league like LaMelo. Like a full-bodied bottle of high-quality wine, Ball brought a lot of things to Charlotte in his debut season in the NBA.

Despite missing some time with a wrist fracture earlier this year, the Chino Hills standout still managed to impress the entire basketball world with his fresh approach to the game and his dazzling passing ability. The point guard also made history becoming the youngest player in the league to notch a triple-double at 19 years old and 140 days with a 22-12-11 game against the Atlanta Hawks back in January.

If the Blazers swingman’s projection is accurate, we’re in store to witness Ball possibly age like fine wine in the coming decade.