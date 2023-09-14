The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard trade saga does not appear to be coming any closer to a conclusion. Although it has been months since Lillard first requested a trade from the only franchise he has ever suited up for, Portland has not budged in trade talks, and the pressure is intensifying with just weeks to go before the 2o23-24 season tips off.

Damian Lillard recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with the caption: “A wise man once said nothing.”

The most prominent team in trade talks with the Blazers for Lillard have been the Miami Heat, who are looking to add some scoring help for Jimmy Butler after that need was thoroughly exposed in last year's NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets.

However, Portland and Miami have apparently reached a standstill in the trade discussions, with names like Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and others being reported as players that the Heat are hesitant to part with, even in exchange for Lillard.

Lillard himself, as indicated by his Instagram caption, has largely remained quiet on the subject but has made clear his desire to play in Miami and get out of Portland.

At 33 years old, Lillard might not be quite the athlete he once was but his scoring prowess is showing no signs of diminishing as he still possesses the ability to erupt for 60-plus points at a moment's notice.

The NBA regular season tips off on October 24, and both Lillard and the Heat will hope that the All-Star is in a Miami uniform by the time that date rolls around.