Damian Lillard's trade request is currently the biggest talking point amongst NBA circles. There's a good reason why: the Portland Trail Blazers star is looking for a new team after being loyal to the team for over a decade. Recently, there was a report from Shams Charania that essentially said that Lillard wouldn't play for a team not named the Miami Heat or the Blazers.

However, after this report was published, a contradicting report came out courtesy of Oregon Live. According to their sources, Lillard did maintain that hard stance at one point. After the NBA got involved in all of these hijinks, though, the Blazers star retracted this stance of his.

“An NBA sources tell The Oregonian/OregonLive that this claim (Lillard sitting out if not traded to Miami) is only partially true. This type of firm stance from Lillard was originally on the table, according to NBA sources, but the seven-time All-Star backed off of that stance in July when the NBA got involved in what has become a sordid mess since he requested a trade to Miami on July 1.”

There's a reason why the NBA intervened in this whole mess. It's not a good look if a player requests a trade… and tries to force his way to one team only. Other NBA stars like Lillard have requested a trade before, but they at least had a list of teams they wanted to go to. In the Blazers star's case, though, he only had one destination: the Heat. That puts an abnormally large strain teams not named the Heat that want to acquire him.

Still, even if Lillard isn't threatening to sit out, other teams will be hesitant to trade for the Blazers star. We'll see if both sides will reach a resolution before this season, or if the situation will spill into the regular campaign.