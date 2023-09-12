Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants to get traded to the Miami Heat, and nothing has changed on his stance ahead of training camp for the 2023-24 season.

The Blazers' desire to get the most return in any Lillard trade has been one of the most pressing issues holding back a deal for Dame Time. Clearly, Portland wants more than the Tyler Herro-centered package that Miami is offering.

However, with Lillard's firm desire to go to Miami–he reportedly won't report to any other team that trades for him–the Blazers have found themselves in quite the predicament. They have an asking price for the superstar guard, but with only one suitor, they don't have a ton of leverage.

Unfortunately for Portland, even with training camp closing in, Lillard's stance on a Heat trade hasn't softened. While it's good that he's open to joining the Blazers' training camp, it doesn't help the situation they are currently in.

“The only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

It remains to be seen what the Blazers plan to do with Damian Lillard. Obviously, with Lillard willing to go to Portland's training camp, it means he doesn't want to get things messy with the team that drafted and developed him into the superstar he is today.

But considering that the Blazers don't have much choice in his trade demand, it will be interesting to see if they give Lillard what he wants or they take a different route regardless if the All-Star scorer is happy or not.