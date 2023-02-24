Damian Lillard was named one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history last year. He’s a six-time All-NBA honoree, seven-time All-Star and universally regarded as among the most clutch players in NBA history. Few stars cross the league command more respect from their peers, and fewer still are more revered by opposing fan bases.

More than a decade into his storied career, though, the Portland Trail Blazers superstar still derives motivation from those who doubt him—and clearly relishes proving haters wrong.

On the latest edition of Point Forward with host Evan Turner, Lillard sent a stern warning to naysayers about his reaction if he ever accomplishes his goal of winning a title in Portland.

“They’ll never give me credit for what I’ve actually done…unless I just come out here and win the championship in Portland, and they better hope that don’t happen. They better pray that I don’t win the championship for the Blazers. They better pray.”

Lillard, of course, has staunchly refused to abandon the only team he’s ever known despite the Blazers’ ongoing inability to surround him with a title-worthy roster. He mulled requesting a trade in the summer of 2021, but ultimately re-committed to Portland, signing a massive two-year contract extension in July that keeps him tied to Rip City through 2026-27.

Unfortunately for Lillard, long-anticipated changes around him haven’t resulted in the on-court success the Blazers hoped. A flurry of roster moves beginning at last year’s trade deadline have left Portland at 28-31 this season, 12th in the Western Conference, and absent the long-term flexibility needed to truly level up toward title contention barring a major surprise.

Will Lillard’s patience ever wane enough for him to request a trade from the Blazers? It’s high time the league stopped wondering. For better or worse, Damian Lillard isn’t going anywhere until further notice, still dreaming of shutting up the haters who believe his quest to win a championship in Portland is doomed.