Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton injured his hand in the second quarter of Portland's loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.
The Blazers big man was driving to the rim when Kevin Love slid in to take a charge. Both players stayed down for an extended period of time.
Ayton returned to the game several minutes later but did not return for the Blazers in the second half. After the game, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said, “X-rays were negative. I'm pretty sure there's going to be some further testing done. He was in quite a bit of pain.”
Now, per Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report, the injury is being ruled a right hand sprain. Ayton will be considered day-to-day for the Blazers:
“Deandre Ayton underwent more evaluation on his right hand today that determined the injury he suffered last night against Miami is a hand sprain, according to a league source. He will be considered day-to-day moving forward.”
The injury comes at a time when the Blazers can least afford it. The team is already without backup centers Robert Williams III and Moses Brown, as well as Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson.
With the aforementioned guards all out for the Blazers, Ayton has stepped his game up considerably of late. Over his last 13 games, Ayton has averaged 18.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half against the Heat before being forced to depart.
Up next for the Blazers – the team heads to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday.