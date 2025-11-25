The Portland Trail Blazers snapped out of their recent slide Monday night with a strong 115-103 win over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks, but it wasn’t just Jerami Grant’s season-high 35 points that had fans talking. A lighthearted moment on the broadcast featuring forward Deni Avdija turned into an unexpected highlight of the night.

Midway through the game, as Avdija bulldozed his way through contact on a fast break, the Blazers’ broadcast crew couldn’t help but joke about his rare physical profile.

The Blazers announcer on Deni Avdija:

"Avdija would make a trenmendous tight end in the NFL, wouldn't he?

His size, those hands, the ability to gallop… he would be wasting his talent, though." The color commentator, Lamar Hurd, concurs השדרן קיווין קלברו:

"אבדיה יכול להיות… pic.twitter.com/zw75KXFjJ4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 25, 2025

“Avdija would make a tremendous tight end in the NFL, wouldn’t he?” the announcer said. “His size, those hands, the ability to gallop… he would be wasting his talent, though.”

The comments sent fans into laughter online, with many immediately imagining the 6-foot-9 forward lining up in the red zone like a modern-day, basketball-built Travis Kelce. The playful NFL comparison highlighted just how impressive Avdija’s blend of strength, balance, and ball control has been during his breakout season in Portland.

And the numbers back it up. Through 18 games, Avdija is averaging 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and shooting 46.9% from the field, including a sizzling 37.4% from deep. His improved scoring touch and ability to bully defenders at the rim have made him one of the Blazers’ most reliable two-way producers.

The humorous moment came during a much-needed feel-good performance for Portland, which entered the night having lost to the Thunder. Behind Grant’s 35, a balanced defensive effort, and timely contributions from Avdija, the Blazers bounced back from a 27-point loss in Oklahoma City less than 24 hours earlier.

For a young team searching for identity and consistency, the win and the laughter provided welcome relief.

Would Deni Avdija actually dominate the NFL? Probably not. But on nights like this, his powerful drives, soft hands, and confident strides make the comparison more fun than far-fetched.

And for the Blazers, the only league they care about is the one where Avdija is quickly becoming a legitimate star.