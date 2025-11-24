OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite the list of injures that's plagued the Portland Blazers — headlined by Damian Lillard's season-long recovery — veteran Jrue Holiday sees a team on a path toward success. Following a 122-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team the Blazers beat on November 5, handing the defending champion its only loss of the season, Holiday revealed the luxury of having Lillard on his team.

For Jrue, it's led to in-depth conversations, as Lillard, although inactive, still makes his presence felt, which, Holiday says, resonates throughout the team.

“We played in the Olympics together. I used to be with Adidas. So, we've done some stuff together with that,” Holiday tells ClutchPoints. “So, I've known him for a long time. Just his knowlege of the game, experiences that he's been through, even what he's passing onto me and the rest of the team as we're playing even though he's sidelined, has been invaluable.”

Amid Lillard's season-long recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Holiday and the Blazers' win against the Thunder in early November, topped a 5-3 start to the regular season. Deni Avdija is leading the team in scoring with 25.1 points per game, Shaedon Sharpe (22.6 points per game) isn't far behind, and Toumani Camara is building off his All-Defensive Team campaign last season.

“I think we're having a great season,” Holiday said. “For just intentions and how we are as a team, and our characteristics has been great. So, if we can stay healthy and get healthy, we'll be even better.”

Holiday, who was sidelined with a calf injury for Sunday's game, will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Blazers' Scoot Henderson, dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to miss the next month, and Matisse Thybulle underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. He will miss the next four to six weeks.

Jrue Holiday reveals eye-opening text from Blazers' Damian Lillard

Blazers veterans Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard kept in touch via text throughout the summer before the 2025-26 season. Excited for a new chapter to their respective careers, Holiday says Lillard reached out to him after Damian inked a new deal to return to the franchise he spent the first 11 years of his career playing for, per RG.com's DJ Siddiqi.

“When he first re-signed with the team, [he] texting me, ‘Man, we really got a chance to be good,'” Holiday said.

While this past summer wasn't the first time Holiday was traded to the Blazers, he was looking forward to his new tenure weeks before the regular season.

“I feel like winning and competing and showing these guys that have so much talent,” Holiday added. “I don't think y'all understand like Scoot and Shaedon are so athletic and so smart the way that they play the game. They're going to be so good, and I feel like all they need is time. I feel like the time is now, because they have all the tools. I'm super excited to play with them.”

The Blazers will face the Bucks on Monday.