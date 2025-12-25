The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to define their season by results rather than recognition. With an 11-4 record, firm playoff positioning, and limited individual accolades, the Jaguars have embraced a team-first identity—one that head coach Liam Coen believes speaks louder than awards. As the NFL postseason approaches, the Jaguars’ record and their Pro Bowl snubs have become central talking points.

When the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced, Jacksonville received only one selection despite holding the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Long snapper Ross Matiscik earned the lone nod, marking his third career appearance in the Pro Bowl. Kicker Cam Little also ranked among the league’s top ten at his position but fell short of an official selection. Given the team’s standing, the lack of recognition stood out across the league.

Speaking Wednesday in Jacksonville, Coen addressed the disparity while reinforcing the organization’s emphasis on internal focus over external validation. The Jaguars later took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of the head coach’s comments regarding the team receiving only one Pro Bowl selection despite sitting atop the AFC South.

“Look, we can't control those decisions… To be 11-4 and have one just speaks volumes.”

"Look, we can't control those decisions… To be 11-4 and have one just speaks volumes." Coach Coen on Pro Bowl voting. pic.twitter.com/7qfrmt3dAf — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 24, 2025

Coen’s comments followed a statement victory in Week 16, when Jacksonville defeated the Denver Broncos 34-20 at Empower Field, snapping Denver’s 11-game overall winning streak and its 12-game home winning streak. The win further solidified the Jaguars’ playoff seeding and strengthened their resume against top-tier competition.

Four Jaguars were named Pro Bowl alternates, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and returner Parker Washington. While none earned initial selections, their inclusion highlights Jacksonville’s depth and balance rather than a reliance on individual stars.

Inside the organization, the Pro Bowl snubs serve as motivation rather than distraction. Coen framed it as confirmation the Jaguars’ success is rooted in collective execution and consistency. As January football approaches, Jacksonville remains focused on outcomes that matter most, positioning itself as a disciplined AFC contender built for postseason success.