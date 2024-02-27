The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Monday that guard Malcolm Brogdon has been re-evaluated for his elbow tendonitis and is making good progress in his recovery.
The Blazers also said that Brogdon will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action without giving a specified timeline for his return.
On Feb. 12, the Blazers announced that Brogdon had received treatment for tendinitis in his right elbow and would be reevaluated in two weeks. A source close to the team says that Brogdon received platelet rich plasma therapy.
Brogdon last played for the Blazers on Feb. 2 in Portland's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was ruled out of the team's next game with a right knee contusion, missed Portland's next two home games due to an unspecified illness, and now is out due to the elbow issues.
The Blazers could use his leadership on the court. Currently mired in an eight-game losing streak, Portland is 15-24 when Brogdon plays, and a staggering 0-17 when the veteran guard is out. Having Brogdon as a veteran presence on the floor has proved beneficial for a young Blazers team that is in the early stages of a rebuild. He has proved especially effective as a mentor for rookie guard Scoot Henderson, playing a key role in the youngster's development throughout the season.
Amid the backcourt injuries, the Blazers traded for Dalano Banton and signed Ahston Hagans off of their G League squad Rip City remix.
On the season, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists for Portland this season.