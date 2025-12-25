Santa Claus, watch out because Dak Prescott might be taking your job.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback urged his teammates to help him out in giving bonuses to the people who go unnoticed. In the Tuesday, Dec. 23 episode of Hard Knocks In Season with the NFC East, Dak showed how the Cowboys are giving back this season.

“Obviously, we get paid well, coaches get paid, you’ll see support staff, some of these guys get paid very well,” Dak told his team. “However, these other people that do a lot for us, we want to help contribute to them, just to say thank you.”

He added, “So all this is Christmas bonuses.”

Dak shared that this is something that they've done for several years in order to show their appreciation for the Cowboys staff.

Article Continues Below

“This is something we’ve done every year, everybody has a sheet, it’s all gonna add up once we … all of our money goes into that pot,” the NFL vet said. “Give more to the guys that work with you, right? The guy that’s snapping the ball with the O-line, guy that’s holding the dummies for the D-line, right? The guys that take care of your equipment, where they clean your lockers, that’s an opportunity to give them more.”

Prescott ended his message by telling his teammates, “Don’t be cheap.”

It's tradition for quarterbacks to gift their teammates during the holiday season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted his offensive linemen a Hublot watch, Beats Studio Pro headphones, a Full Swing KIT — an indoor golf simulator — Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses, a Rimowa aluminum suitcase, and an Aventon e-bike. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld gifted his O-line “a quarter of a cow” according to Alysha Monet, wife of OT Alec Anderson, as well as a steak searer.

The Cowboys face the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day at 1 p.m.