Portland Trail Blazers star Deandre Ayton spoke truthfully to the media Monday about the trade from the Phoenix Suns and how valued he feels, according to azcentral's Duane Rankin.

Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 where he spent five seasons with the Suns, reaching an NBA Finals with the organization. He said to the media that one of the main aspects he wants from a team is to be wanted and have a vision for himself, which in this case, is the Blazers.

“[The Suns] sent me where I can be valued and be appreciated, things I wanted in my career,” Ayton said. “It could have been worse. I really got blessed to be a part of an organization that really values me.”

Deandre Ayton's new chapter with Blazers

The University of Arizona alum was a part of the three-team trade that sent himself, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and a first-round pick to Portland. Consequently, this was the return for long-time Blazer Damian Lillard who ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Furthermore, Ayton was also asked about wanting to change the narrative and perception of himself now that he has a fresh start with another team. Subsequently, part of the answer involves silencing the negative outlook on himself by showing what he's made of on the floor in a different city.

“Just playing hard every game,” Ayton said. “Just representing the organization in the best way I can and shutting some folks up.”

Surprisingly, Ayton and the Blazers face the Suns Monday night in their final preseason game at 10 p.m. (EST) and will gear up for their season opener on Oct. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers.