The Portland Trail Blazers are ultimately not protesting the result of their controversial loss to the Thunder.

The Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in the middle of a controversial ending after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The frustrating end to the game saw a lot of fans and the team air their grievances to the league. There was also a possibility that Portland would file a formal complaint regarding the ending of the game.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the Blazers are deciding NOT to file a complaint, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Instead, the team will let the 48-hour window to file a complaint pass.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are letting the 48-hour deadline to file a protest over Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City lapse, confident that they communicated their frustration to the NBA about the final moments of the game, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.”

What exactly happened during the Blazers-Thunder game that made the team want to file a formal complaint? Well, with just a few seconds left in the game, head coach Chauncey Billups attempted to call a timeout while they were up by a point. However, the referees did not see Billups, and Blazers guard Malcolm Brodgon was called for a double-dribble.

Irate, Billups chewed out the referees for their costly error. Billups was justified in his frustration, but the referee still handed the Blazers coach two technical fouls, kicking him out of the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander split the two resulting free-throws, and the Thunder eventually won on a Jaylin Williams game-winner.

The Blazers are deep in the throes of a massive rebuild. After trading star point guard Damian Lillard. the team is now looking to start over. They have a solid core of players to build around in Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson.