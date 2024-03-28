The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Wednesday that they are recalling sophomore Shaedon Sharpe from the Rip City Remix.
He’ll join the Blazers on their current 7-game East Coast road trip.
Sharpe underwent surgery for a core muscle injury in February. In his abbreviated season, he has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in just 32 games. The team hopes he can return to the court before the end of the season.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said that Sharpe initially injured the core muscle in late November.
Sharpe was initially forced to play through the discomfort as the Blazers were already missing guards Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Malcolm Brogdon due to injury. That meant that there were stretches where Sharpe and Skylar Mays (since waived) were the only active guards on Portland's roster.
But as Sharpe continued to play through the injury, the discomfort – and his performance – worsened. After sitting out five games in late December to rest the injury, Sharpe tried to play again in early January before the Blazers shut him down after just six games.
The Blazers think that any possible wins, which may hurt them in the hunt for a top draft pick, will be outweighed by seeing Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson play extended minutes together. That those minutes will come with low expectations at the end of the season is even better for the duo that the team believes is the backcourt of the future. With Brogdon and possibly Simons remaining out, the two players will be able to play through mistakes and establish a connection.
