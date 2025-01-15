Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson delivered a standout shooting performance on Tuesday night. Despite the team's 132-114 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home, Henderson shone on the court. He displayed a range of skills with his shots. He drove to the basket for a powerful dunk and executed a strong put-back dunk. Moreover, he also showcased finesse with a smooth floater and a precise short jumper.

Henderson was particularly lethal from beyond the arc. He sank wide-open threes with ease, but he wasn’t done there. He hit contested threes, nailed step-back threes, and even drained some ill-advised attempts. Almost all his shots found the net, proving the Portland guard's sharpshooting prowess that night and making franchise history.

Expand Tweet

In the game against the Nets, Scoot Henderson had a spectacular night. He scored a career-high 39 points, making 13 of his 18 shots. His three-point shooting was especially impressive; he hit 8 out of 10 attempts. At just 20 years and 246 days old, Henderson made history. He became the youngest player in Portland Trail Blazers history to score 39 points and connect on eight three-pointers in a single game.

What did Scoot Henderson say about his career-best night for the Trail Blazers?

Even with his career-best performance, Scoot Henderson felt disappointed with the game's result. He scored 39 points and made history, but the loss overshadowed his achievements. To him, breaking a franchise record means very little if it doesn’t contribute to a win. Winning is what truly matters.

“I always go back to what I could have done better, what we could have done better as a team,” Henderson said.

The second-year point guard voiced his frustration about the team's defense. He was particularly upset about how many transition baskets the opponent scored. These quick scores hurt Portland's chances of winning. He also recalled a critical moment late in the game. He realized he should have been more aware of the offense. Instead, he made a costly mistake on a key play, which added to his disappointment.

Early in his NBA career, Henderson struggled to meet expectations. Despite this, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups believes Henderson has handled his challenges admirably. Instead of dwelling on his bad games, Henderson chooses to move forward. He stays focused on his goals. His determination is evident as he continues to try to improve his game each day.

“I’m really just proud of him, the work he’s putting in,” Billups said. “Everybody in the gym is just so happy for him. We see the hard work that he puts in.”