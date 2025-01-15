The Portland Trail Blazers have been mired in a rebuild for the past four seasons, so it's not exactly a surprise for when they lose ballgames even against the worst teams in the association. On Tuesday night, however, they lost to another team that has already punted on the 2024-25 season in the Brooklyn Nets, 132-114 — with one player in particular drawing the ire of former Blazers player Channing Frye for his lack of effort.

One wouldn't have to look that far to guess that the player Frye put on blast in his fiery rant on X (formerly known as Twitter) is Deandre Ayton, who's been nothing short of disappointing ever since he arrived on the Blazers via trade from the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m watching the Blazer game and it is gross watching a certain player absolutely F**K OFF his minutes is unreal. Please stop playing this person Trailblazers,” Frye wrote.

Ayton has always been someone who played with unconvincing body language. His nonchalance can be very frustrating, since he has some smooth scoring touch and the athletic gifts to make the most of his 7'0″ frame. But with the Blazers not playing for much, Ayton's apparent lack of hustle and determination to improve and dominate the way his “Dominayton” nickname would suggest he's inclined to do has become even more glaring.

Of course, this is all just speculation; but relative to expectations and the salary he's making, Ayton certainly qualifies as the Blazers' biggest disappointment. On Tuesday night in their loss to the Nets, Ayton found himself benched yet again, playing in just 24 minutes while putting up two points on 1-4 shooting in addition to his eight rebounds.

For someone who's getting paid upwards of $32 million per year, Ayton is yet to live up to that kind of contract, and at this point, it's unclear what the Blazers can do to get the most out of him.

Can the Blazers trade Deandre Ayton away?

Deandre Ayton is doing himself no favors with his poor play in Portland; he was at his best when he was playing for a contending team like the Suns were back in 2021, but since then, Ayton hasn't been close to being his best self on the hardwood. But how can he convince teams with winning aspirations to take a chance on him when he's been playing with a lack of conviction over the past few seasons?

With the Blazers having Donovan Clingan ready to take on a bigger role, Ayton's job as the starting center may not be safe.