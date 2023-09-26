With less than a month until the NBA regular season tips off, Damian Lillard remains a Portland Trail Blazers player amid a summer of trade speculation. The latest reports indicate that a deal could happen within the week, with a new frontrunner emerging in the Toronto Raptors.

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t see the point in the Raptors engaging in Lillard trade talks with the Blazers given they are not seen as a title contender this season.

“That means absolutely nothing to what Damian Lillard's long-term plans are,” Smith said on First Take. “He wants to compete for a championship… It's a waste of time to even think of going to the Toronto Raptors.”

It's no secret that Lillard's preferred destination is the Miami Heat, but other suitors like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers reportedly remain in play as the Blazers look for the right deal. Portland has yet to make its asking price known, leading to plenty of speculation as to who or what it is seeking for the seven-time All-Star.

The Raptors failed to make the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, losing in the play-in tournament last season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto has one playoff series win in the four seasons since winning the NBA Finals in 2019.

The Blazers were in no rush to trade Damian Lillard all summer but with training camp approaching, a deal could be imminent. It would certainly come as a shock to the NBA world if Lillard is dealt to the Raptors.