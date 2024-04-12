The Portland Trail Blazers have named forward Toumani Camara as the recipient of the 2023-24 Maurice Lucas Award, the team announced today.
The annual award was created in 2010-11 to honor the Blazers player who best represents the indomitable spirit of Maurice Lucas through his contributions on and off the court, as well as in support of his teammates and the organization. In recognition of the award, the Blazers will make a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit of Camara’s choice.
“Toumani embodies high character and unabashed toughness on and off the court that Rip City has come to love,” said Blazers GM Joe Cronin. “We are proud to name Toumani the recipient of the Maurice Lucas Award this season as he has only just begun to make his bigger than life impact on the Portland community.”
Former Blazers All-Star Maurice Lucas passed away on October 31, 2010 at the age of 58. A beloved member of the franchise and the community, “The Enforcer” was a central figure on the Blazers' 1976-77 NBA Championship team. The team honored Lucas by retiring his uniform number (No. 20) on November 4, 1988.
Lucas averaged 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.72 blocked shots over five seasons (1976-80, 1987-88) with the Blazers. During Portland's 1976-77 NBA Championship season, Lucas led the team in scoring (20.2), field goals made (8.0), free throws made (4.2), offensive rebounds (2.4) and minutes (36.2). Selected to the All-Star Game in three straight seasons from 1977-79,
Lucas is one of six three-time All-Stars in Blazers history (Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Clyde Drexler, Brandon Roy, Sidney Wicks). He served as an assistant coach with Portland for five seasons from 2005-10, and previously in 1988-89.
MAURICE LUCAS AWARD WINNERS
2023-24 – Toumani Camara
2022-23 – Jerami Grant
2021-22 – Anfernee Simons
2020-21 – Enes Kanter
2019-20 – Carmelo Anthony
2018-19 – Jusuf Nurkic
2017-18 – Evan Turner
2016-17 – Al-Farouq Aminu
2015-16 – Ed Davis
2014-15 – LaMarcus Aldridge
2013-14 – Robin Lopez
2012-13 – Damian Lillard
2011-12 – Wesley Matthews
2010-11 – LaMarcus Aldridge
Toumani Camara shines in rookie season with Blazers
In his first season with the Blazers, Camara appeared in 70 games with 49 starts while averaging 7.5 points (45.0% FG, 33.7% 3-PT, 75.8 FT%), 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Amongst all NBA rookies selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Camara ranks first in steals per game (0.9), total rebounds (343), total assists (87) and in total steals (66) while ranked second in total points (527), total blocks (33) and in total three-point field goals made (58). Camara is one of only two rookies this season who has recorded at least 350 points, 340 rebounds, 65 steals and 35 three-pointers made along with Victor Wembanyama.
Camara has been out of action since the end of March, when he left the Blazers' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. Further testing showed that he has a fractured left rib and a small laceration in the kidney. Camara stayed in a hospital in Atlanta for further observation but was quickly released. He is expected to be ready for next season.
Camara has embraced the Portland community since arriving in the city after being acquired from the Phoeniz Suns with Deandre Ayton in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and Nassir Little. Throughout the season he has participated in numerous community events, including a Fred Meyer Season of Giving event where he spent time with a family from Self Enhancement Inc. for an afternoon of holiday shopping. Additionally, he taught the next generation of basketball players during a youth basketball clinic in February and enjoyed a visit to the Blazers Boys & Girls Club where he engaged with youth through cookie decorating and NBA2K battles in November.