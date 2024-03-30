The Portland Trail Blazers announced that rookie forward Toumani Camara will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season with a fractured rib and lacerated kidney.
Camara left the Blazers' Wednesday matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. Further testing showed that he has a fractured left rib and a small laceration in the kidney. Camara stayed in a hospital in Atlanta for further observation but is improving and has been released.
The Blazers say that Camara is returning to Portland for further testing and care.
Acquired along with Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Blazers' broader Damian Lillard trade, Camara impressed immediately and earned a starting spot in Portland's rotation only a few weeks into the season.
The no. 52 pick in the 2023, Camara earned that spot through his defensive tenacity and instincts, often hounding ball-handlers the length of the court. Despite a slow start offensively, Camara started to see success scoring off the offensive glass and especially the corner 3-pointer.
After January, Camara shot 51 percent from the floor, including a scorching 46 percent from distance. On the season, Camara averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 25 minutes per game.
Trail Blazers injury issues continue
Now the Blazers will be without yet another key piece due to injury. Portland is already missing Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe with various injuries and now will play out the final eight games of the season with a patchwork lineup.
The Blazers could have some good news coming to them after they recalled Sharpe on Wednesday from the G League Rip City Remix after a brief rehab assignment with the club.
The Blazers think that any possible wins, which may hurt them in the hunt for a top draft pick, will be outweighed by seeing Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson play extended minutes together. That those minutes will come with low expectations at the end of the season is even better for the duo that the team believes is the backcourt of the future. With Brogdon and possibly Simons remaining out, the two players will be able to play through mistakes and establish a connection.