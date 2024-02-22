The Portland Trail Blazers have converted point guard Ashton Hagans from a 10-day contract to a two-way deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
“The Portland Trail Blazers are signing G Ashton Hagans on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Hagans — undrafted out of Kentucky — was a G League All-Star for the Rip City Remix.”
Hagans made his Blazers debut earlier this month after signing a 10-day contract, appearing in four games prior to the All-Star break.
The Blazers had an open two-way spot after signing center Duop Reath to a multiyear standard NBA contract earlier this month. The team's other two-way players are Justin Minaya and Ibou Badji.
The extra guard depth will be useful for the Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is still out for a significant stretch after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this month. Malcolm Brogdon is out while dealing with elbow tendonitis and has also missed time with various other injuries this season. Portland's current active guard rotation consists of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Dalano Banton.
This season for the Blazers, Hagan has appeared in four games, averaging 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 15 minutes a night. He also appeared in two games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021, logging a total of four minutes of game time after going undrafted after two seasons with Kentucky basketball.
He played the following two seasons in the G League for the Raptors 905, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Greensboro Swarm. Hagans then signed a training-camp deal with the Blazers over the summer before ending up with the Remix.