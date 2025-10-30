Whether Chauncey Billups coaches in the NBA again is heavily dependent on the outcome of his FBI investigation. However, it appears that Billups' days with the Portland Trail Blazers are already over, despite the organization not having officially fired him.

Billups was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, October 23, for allegedly participating in and having direct knowledge of an illegal gambling ring that rigged high-stakes poker games, defrauding many of millions of dollars. This plot was run by some of the most notable crime families, including members of the La Cosa Nostra.

At the same time Billups was arrested, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also taken into custody by the FBI and accused of participating in an illegal sports betting scheme using insider NBA information. Former NBA talent and coach Damon Jones was also arrested by the FBI for his involvement in both illegal schemes.

Immediately, the same day he was arrested, Billups' future with the Trail Blazers became clouded. The NBA placed Billups, along with Rozier, on immediate leave, and it was revealed on Wednesday that neither would be receiving their NBA salary for the 2025-26 season while on leave.

Since Billups' arrest in Portland, more details have emerged about what happened behind the scenes, as general manager Joe Cronin and the organization appointed former NBA champion and assistant coach Tiago Splitter to take over on the sidelines.

Splitter and Cronin addressed the Blazers' locker room hours after news of Billups' arrest became public, relaying details and any instructions that they had, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. While they did not know much about what was happening, Splitter and Cronin delivered a stern mandate to the players, telling them not to contact Billups.

Although he was only placed on leave and not actually fired by the team, it seems like the Blazers have already moved on from the Hall of Famer.

Many Blazers players have wanted to reach out to Billups, as he has been a leading voice for the organization's youth over the years. But no player has spoken with Billups since he was arrested.

Before their first game without Billups on the sideline, the Blazers held a player-only meeting, led by veterans Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, per Shelburne. Lillard emphasized how important it was for the group to remain united, no matter what happens with Billups or how much certain individuals worry about him because other teams won't feel sorry for them.

With Splitter as the interim head coach, the Trail Blazers have won three of their last four games, averaging 126 points per contest.

What happens with Billups from here on is solely dependent on what happens with the FBI's investigation. Then again, it appears as if the Blazers are already moving on and putting Billups in the rear-view mirror after he was placed on leave.

This past April, Billups and the Trail Blazers agreed to a new multi-year extension after finishing his fourth season with the team. It is likely that this contract will be voided with cause should Billups be found guilty of the charges he faces.