On the 27th of April, Damian Lillard ruptured his Achilles during the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. An injury of that kind requires quite the lengthy recovery process, leading to an extended absence. This was something the Bucks could not afford, considering their draft-pick situation and their need to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo. This led to the eventual Lillard waive-and-stretch, which paved the way for the Portland Trail Blazers to bring back one of, if not outright the best player in franchise history.

The Blazers decided to use their available money to bring Lillard in, which was a move that many fans appreciated even though the star point guard is unlikely to play, if at all, during the 2025-26 campaign. But there are plenty of promising signs that Lillard may not be that far off from an eventual return to game action.

On Monday night, following the Blazers' 123-115 loss to the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers, Lillard was seen putting in some reps on the Moda Center floor. This is amazing to see when he's only around sixth months removed from undergoing Achilles surgery.

Blazers' Damian Lillard just 6 months removed from Achilles surgery putting in work last night 👀 (via @Victor_S7709)

pic.twitter.com/Qbr2KUCrgE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2025

Of course, no one should expect Lillard to be back in action for the Blazers anytime soon. They did not sign him with the expectation that he'd be making an impact right away anyway. But seeing Lillard move the way he did during this workout session should be encouraging for Blazers fans who want to see nothing less than a smooth return to play for the star point guard.

Lillard is the Blazers' all-time leading scorer, with 19,376 points. He requested a trade in 2023 to try and compete for a championship, only to lose in the first round in consecutive seasons with the Bucks. Now, Lillard will be a part of the Blazers' nascent core and when he returns, he will help boost their offense that ranks 15th at the moment.

Damian Lillard should be a strong mentor for the Blazers' young players

Lillard may not be active on the court right now, but he still provides so much value for the Blazers. Portland has plenty of inexperienced players, with Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan all looking to lead the team, and Lillard's voice should come in handy. Scoot Henderson should also learn a lot from Lillard.

The Blazers currently have a 4-3 record on the season, suggesting that they may not be too far off from making it to the playoffs, even in the loaded West.