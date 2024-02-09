Portland's sophomore guard underwent successful surgery on Friday morning.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers and Dr. Alexander E. Poor at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

The Blazers also announced that Sharpe will be reevaluated in six weeks.

When former Blazers Nassir Little and Damian Lillard both had the surgery, recovery time was generally accepted to be from 6-8 weeks. Lillard's surgery kept him out of action for months, due to the fact that he had let his injury linger for years and the team was tanking and in no rush to get him back on the court.

Six weeks from the date of the procedure is March 22. The Blazers are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of a three-game homestand that night. Eight weeks out takes us to April 5. The Blazers are taking on the Washington Wizards that night in the sixth game of a seven-game road trip.

More importantly, should Sharpe's recovery take closer to the eight-week period, the Blazers only have five games remaining on the schedule after that date. Head coach Chauncey Billups said that Sharpe wants to come back and play but, should his recovery time stretch into April, it may make sense for the Blazers to keep him out for the rest of the year.

This season, Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points and five rebounds for the Blazers in 32 games. He has averaged 33 minutes a night for Portland.