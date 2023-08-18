The ending of DC's Blue Beetle has major implications for the future of the character. Here's what went down.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Blue Beetle

At one point in the film, Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) is finally captured by Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). His family, meanwhile, has their home destroyed by Kord's army. His father, Alberto (Damián Alcázar), who had a heart attack before the events of the film, goes into cardiac arrest.

Once she gets her hands on Jaime, Victoria's plan is to copy the Scarab's code and transfer that power to Conrad Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) — her bodyguard. She succeeds, making him Indestructible Man. However, during that time, Jaime goes to a celestial plane where he sees his father. Bear in mind, he didn't know for sure that his father died. This leads to a “it's not your time yet” moment and Jaime regains his strength to take on Indestructible Man.

The Reyes family, with help from Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), take an aircraft to the place Jaime is held on a rescue mission. Nana (Adriana Barraza) gets her moment to shine — wielding a machine gun — while the rest play their parts in saving Jaime.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Jaime takes on Indestructible Man, he realizes that his Blue Beetle armor is outmatched. Earlier in the film, Carapax tells him that his love for family is what makes him weak. And upon seeing his uncle being targeted, Jaime finds a second wind and takes down Carapax. In a very No Way Home-like sequence, Jaime is about to kill him just as he almost did earlier in the film.

However, the Scarab reminds him that they are not a killer, so he stands down. The Scarab shows him Carapax's past, which includes having the love of his life killed and involuntarily joining the military. That's how he met Victoria Kord, who tortured him under the guise of “repairing” him. Jaime lets him get to his feet, and Carapax takes the initiative to take down Victoria himself. As he hears his love of his life calling for him, he walks straight into a fire — dragging her along with him.

Jenny then takes over the Kord business, promising to do better than her aunt. The Reyes family returns to their broken home, but the surrounding community rallies around them. Even better, Jenny stops by to alert them that the Kord business will repair it and give it back to them. Jenny and Jaime share their first kiss and the credits roll.

The post-credits scenes of the DC film also have major implications for what could come in a sequel. Hopefully, the film performs better than other recent DC films and gets a sequel greenlit.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.