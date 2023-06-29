Adam Fantilli has a major decision to make after being selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blue Jackets' first-round draft pick can return to Michigan for another season of college hockey or choose to start his professional hockey career right away.

Adam Fantilli has three years of eligibility left at Michigan. The first-round pick can stay in college and put off playing in the NHL, during which time the Blue Jackets would retain his rights. After being drafted by Columbus, Fantilli told ESPN that he's yet to make a decision about his professional future.

“I don't know yet,” Fantilli said. “I have to talk to the team and talk to the people around me, and we'll see what decision will come out on either side.”

What if Fantilli continues playing for Michigan? The NHL rules stipulate that the Blue Jackets would hold onto Fantilli's rights until Aug. 15 following the graduation of his college class.

In recent years, players who found themselves in the same position as Fantilli have chosen to stay in college for a little bit longer. Minnesota star Logan Cooley returned to college after the Arizona Coyotes made him the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Two years ago, No. 2 pick Matty Beniers also continued playing at Michigan before joining the Seattle Kraken roster.

Fantilli was considered to be the favorite by many to go second overall to the Anaheim Ducks in Wednesday's NHL Draft. The Ducks instead drafted Orebro HK center Leo Carlsson with their first pick.