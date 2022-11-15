Published November 15, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not having a fun time. They sit last place in the Eastern Conference, and just lost star defenseman Zach Werenski for the rest of the season. On Monday, they lost another star player for an extended period of time.

Forward Patrik Laine did not practice with the team. It soon came to light that the Blue Jackets forward will miss three to four weeks with a sprained ankle.

This makes the sixth Blue Jackets starter to suffer a longer-term injury. Laine joins Werenski, Adam Boqvist, Justin Danforth, Jakub Voracek, and Nick Blankenburg on the shelf.

“It’s tough to get better when you get banged up,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “It’s hockey and it seems like it’s coming in waves with us right now with some key guys, but what do you do? You’ve just got to go play.”

Laine’s injury reportedly came during Saturday’s overtime loss to the New York Islanders. It’s the second time the Blue Jackets forward misses time with an injury. He left the team’s season-opening game with an arm injury.

The news is particularly frustrating for the Blue Jackets given the timing. Laine and fellow star forward Johnny Gaudreau had taken steps toward becoming the offensive force many expected at the beginning of the season.

News for Columbus wasn’t all negative on Monday. Veteran forward Sean Kuraly and defenseman Erik Gudbranson returned to the team after missing time with upper body injuries.

That news is unlikely to soothe the sting of losing Laine. Multiple players will have to step up. The team welcomes former head coach John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.