The Columbus Blue Jackets have been hit with another setback as captain Boone Jenner suffered an upper-body injury during practice. The expectation is that Jenner will miss the start of the regular season and potentially face a prolonged absence, adding to the challenges the Blue Jackets are already facing for this 2024-25 season.

Jenner is expected to be out “long term,” according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Thanks to various injury troubles, Jenner has managed to play in only 185 games the last three seasons, and the 2024-25 campaign will be the latest in which he's unable to suit up for a significant period of time.

Originally selected 37th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2011 NHL Draft, Jenner has played his entire career with the franchise and has appeared in 175 games, scoring 192 goals with 172 assists. He was named team captain ahead of the 2020-21 NHL season.

Boone Jenner's injury is just the latest Blue Jackets' setback

The Blue Jackets' offseason has been marked by tragedy and loss, with the sudden and shocking passing of star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were both struck by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey.

Gaudreau's death leaves not only a profound emotional void but also a significant gap in the Blue Jackets' lineup.

In an attempt to shore up their roster, the team signed veteran forwards James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Labanc. However, with captain Boone Jenner now sidelined with an upper-body injury, Columbus may need to explore additional moves to fill the leadership and offensive holes left behind.

The Blue Jackets will open their 2024-25 season against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, before playing in front of their home fans for the first time on October 15, when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena.