The Columbus Blue Jackets could be getting Patrik Laine back from injury on Saturday for a big matchup with the Red Wings.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to a disappointing 4-6-3 start and have played most of their season without star winger Patrik Laine, who sustained a concussion on October 20th against the Calgary Flames. However, it appears he's ready to return to the fold for a big matchup with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking Friday, head coach Pascal Vincent hinted at Laine playing vs Detroit. The 25-year-old also sounded hopeful about doing so.

Via NHL.com:

“It's good to have him back,” Vincent said Friday. “We'll see how he feels today and when he’s going to play.”

“I'll have to see tomorrow how I'm feeling but overall, I'm feeling good and had some good skates the last week or so,” Laine said.

Laine took a dirty hit from Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson while shooting at an open net. Andersson ultimately got suspended four games by the league. In four contests in 2023-24, Laine has one goal and one assist.

The Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and have only won twice since Laine went on the shelf. That's after a brutal 2022-23 campaign where Columbus was one of the worst teams in the NHL, finishing with a 25-48-9 record.

Laine did have a respectable campaign though, scoring 22 times and adding 30 assists in 55 appearances. Considering the Blue Jackets have scored a mere 2.62 goals per game this season thus far, which ranks 26th in the NHL, it's safe to say they could use Laine back in the lineup, especially since the Red Wings are looking pretty solid through the first month.