After years of serving as the Los Angeles Kings No. 1 goaltender in superb fashion, Jonathan Quick was involved in a huge trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday. That team moved the veteran goalie to the Vegas Golden Knights a day later.

Our time with you was Quick but memorable. pic.twitter.com/zhn5dmb5fz — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 2, 2023

In return for Quick, the Blue Jackets received goalie Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Vegas.

The Blue Jackets are known for their relatively humorous and clever takes on Twitter, and they delivered excellent material once again. They sent out a Tweet with Quick’s picture in a Columbus uniform, along with the following analysis: “Our time with you was Quick but memorable.”

Quick has struggled much of the season for the Kings. He has an 11-13-4 record with a 3.50 goals against average and a shockingly low .876 save percentage. The Kings had turned to Pheonix Copley to man the nets throughout the season, but he may be replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who was sent along to Los Angeles from the Blue Jackets along with star defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Quick is in the final season of a 10-year contract that was signed after the Kings won their first Stanley Cup following the 2012 season. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP following the Kings triumph over the New Jersey Devils. Quick also backstopped the Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2014.

The goaltender is arguably the best American goaltender in the history of the NHL. The recently retired Ryan Miller can make a good argument to compete with Jonathan Quick, but Miller never brought home a Stanley Cup.