Erik Gudbranson received a one-game suspension as punishment for his actions during the Blue Jackets' loss to the Panthers over the weekend.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without defenseman Erik Gudbranson for one game after the league decided to hit him with a ban for his role in a fight with Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Sunday. The suspension was announced via the NHL Player Safety's X account Sunday night.

“Columbus’ Erik Gudbranson has been suspended for one game under rule 46.2 (Aggressor) for an altercation with Florida’s Nick Cousins.”

That means Gudbranson will not suit up on Thursday when the Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road. He can return to action as soon as Saturday during Columbus's home game versus the New Jersey Devils.

In the 5-2 loss to the Panthers, Gudbranson amassed a total of 29 penalty minutes, but he also managed to score a point when he assisted on a Yegor Chinakhov goal that tied the game at 1-1 in the opening period.

The altercation was sparked when Gudbranson was trying to control the puck near the Blue Jackets net in the third period. Cousins then checked Gudbranson, sending the blueliner crashing into the boards. Gudbranson tried to retaliate, immediately going after Cousins. The hostilities between the two players did not end there, as Gudbranson later showered Cousins with punches during another skirmish in the same period.

With Gudbranson absent for the Maple Leafs game the Blue Jackets will be a little more vulnerable defensively against one of the most prolific-scoring teams in the league this season. The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL with 3.32 goals per game, while the Blue Jackets are 29th with 3.50 goals allowed per contest.