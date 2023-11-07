Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent dropped an eye-opening take regarding Erik Gudbranson despite the team's loss.

The Columbus Blue Jackets got off to a putrid start Monday night against the Florida Panthers. Starting goalie Elvis Merzlikins allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first before being pulled. Backup Spencer Martin helped right the ship a bit, but the Blue Jackets couldn't keep up. The Panthers won 5-4 in an overtime thriller.

However, there is one other player head coach Pascal Vincent had his eyes on. And despite the loss, Vincent couldn't help but give Erik Gudbranson credit for his play over the last few games. In fact, the Blue Jackets bench boss believes the veteran defenseman has hit a new level.

I think he’s playing the best hockey of his life right now,” Vincent said, via the Columbus Dispatch. “He’s physical, he’s got a good stick, he’s boxing out, he’s blocking shots. He's all-in.”

Gudbranson did help spark the Blue Jackets in the first period. He recorded the primary assist on Sean Kuraly's goal to put Columbus on the board. And the veteran earned a secondary assist after poking the puck off a Panthers player which sparked a 3-0n-1 the other way.

Gudbranson isn't the flashiest player in the game. The 31-year-old won't be a regular fixture on nightly highlight reels. That said, he is still providing a ton of value to his team, in Vincent's eyes. “He’s playing really good hockey. It’s a simple game, but it’s very, very effective,” the Blue Jackets head coach said, via the Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus will look to avoid a three-game losing streak on their next time out. They hit the ice again on Thursday as they take on a Dallas Stars team also hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak.