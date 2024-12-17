Ivan Provorov has continued to hear his name swirling in trade rumors in 2024-25 — it makes sense considering the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent on a lacklustre team. But his agent made it clear the 28-year-old Russian doesn't want to go anywhere.

“Ivan is happy to be in Columbus, happy to play there,” Provorov’s agent Mark Gandler told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday. “He thinks that the team is going to go places. It’s clear that the team is better than it was last year. Personally, I have all the confidence in the world in (general manager) Don Waddell’s ability. He’s an experienced manager who knows what he’s doing. I think the team is going to improve every year. So we’ll just wait and see where it goes.”

Gandler confirmed that Provorov would “absolutely” be willing to sign an extension to remain with the club.

Provorov spent the beginning of his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers, being selected 7th overall by the organization in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was traded to Ohio in a three-team deal in June of 2023. The former Brandon Wheat King managed 32 points over a full 82-game slate in his first campaign in Columbus, and has chipped in 11 points in 31 tilts this season.

“From the day I got to Columbus, I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Provorov recently said to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline. “I like the city. I love the organization and the boys in the room. For me, I feel great here. But, obviously, a lot of times it’s out of your hands. So, I’m just focused on playing and doing the best I can and trying to help the team win.”

It certainly doesn't hurt that Provorov's younger brother Vladimir committed to Ohio State on Monday, either.

“As far as his younger brother, the only thing that his decision has to do with Ivan is that he knows Columbus, the family knows Columbus, and they are comfortable for him to develop in Columbus at Ohio State,” Gandler told LeBrun. “The determining factor is the fact that Ohio State is a very good program with an excellent coaching staff. It’s going places. In a very friendly, comfortable environment.”

Although the Blue Jackets are much better than last season, the squad is in the midst of a brutal spell after an encouraging couple of weeks.

Blue Jackets struggling mightily after hot stretch

Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbus was 11-9-3 and looking like it could challenge for a playoff spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. But after four losses in a row and seven in eight tries, things are going off the rails in Ohio.

The Blue Jackets are getting brutal goaltending and have turned to youngster Jet Greaves between the pipes. He's been serviceable, but can't help the team as it continues spiralling.

The Jackets are now 12-14-5 and dead last in the Metropolitan Division. That's disappointing, but there's still room for this roster to turn it around and find the level it was playing at late in November.

It looks like Provorov wants to be part of the solution in Columbus, and although Gandler and Waddell haven't yet discussed an extension, it's starting to look a lot less likely that this player will be moved ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.