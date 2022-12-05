By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek has been sidelined since early November after suffering a concussion and the 33-year-old provided a concerning update on his injury status on Monday. In a media address, Voracek revealed that he’s set for a long-term absence as a result of his concussion symptoms and didn’t rule out the possibility of missing the remainder of the 2022-23 NHL season, via Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ Jake Voracek updating his health status, acknowledges that he’s going to be out long-term with concussion symptoms. pic.twitter.com/iGb6Myy8OY — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 5, 2022

Voracek has been sidelined since the Nov. 4 game against the Colorado Avalanche. He took a high stick from Dryden Hunt during the overseas clash in Finland and has been sidelined ever since. He’s featured in 11 games this season, but has not played in over a month, and could now be at risk of missing the rest of the season.

The head injuries are a major concern for Voracek, and there was some speculation that he could even consider retirement. Comparisons were made between his concussion issues and that of Rick Nash, who was also forced into an early retirement due to head injuries.

While Voracek didn’t announce plans to walk away from hockey, he did make clear that he’s out indefinitely, and potentially for the remainder of the season.

Voracek returned to Columbus last season after spending the previous 10 years with the Philadelphia Flyers. He was included in the deal that sent Cam Atkinson to Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets had originally drafted Voracek in the 2007 NHL Draft as the No. 7 overall pick. Last season in his Columbus reunion, Voracek recorded 62 points. He had six points in 11 games this year.

Injuries have riddled the Blue Jackets early on, and the latest update on Jakub Voracek is another big blow to the team who are already at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With Voracek’s return to action unclear, things could get worse before they get better.