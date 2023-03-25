The Columbus Blue Jackets have not had a great season this year. But Friday night provided something to get excited about, thanks to promising forward Kent Johnson.

Johnson scored a “Michigan” goal against the New York Islanders. The Blue Jackets took the lead thanks to the goal, going on to win 5-4 in overtime.

🚨 MICHIGAN ALERT IN OHIO 🚨 Kent Johnson, who coincidentally PLAYED for @umichhockey, pulls it off! pic.twitter.com/WXsFWX0Ezv — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2023

The goal sent NHL Twitter into a frenzy Friday night. Many hockey fans, and even the Blue Jackets mascot, pointed out the fact that the first Michigan goal was scored on this day 27 years ago.

on the anniversary of the first Michigan… — Stinger (@StingerCBJ) March 25, 2023

On the 27th anniversary of this pic.twitter.com/mOmVGNIodq — Doctorb. (@doctorbguy) March 25, 2023

27 years to day of the original one! — Murls (@mattmurley19) March 25, 2023

Some marveled at how such a goal could be pulled off. And others praised Johnson himself, who played collegiately at the University of Michigan.

Wow. That was some shot! — angie_seattle 🦑✍️ (@angie_seattle) March 25, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even a few Islanders fans tipped their caps to Johnson, admitting they couldn’t be mad at the goal.

That was a fantastic goal. Can’t even be mad at that. Well done, KJ91! — Josh | #Isles (@raisethebarzal) March 25, 2023

As an Isles fan, I'm not mad at that. Can't believe Sorokin got Michigan'd tho — paul (@plasticpager) March 25, 2023

Adding to the layers behind the goal, Johnson has pulled off the Michigan at every level of hockey he’s played except one. The only level he did not score a Michigan was in college while playing for Michigan.

The original Michigan goal came in 1996, scored by Mike Legg. He pulled the feat off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He also revealed he received threats from opponents over the move.

“I had my life threatened. I had a bounty on my head,” Legg said. “At the start of games, guys would come up to me and say, ‘If you’re going to try that tonight, we are bench-clearing-brawling you. Like, we will jump you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh okay, that’s nice to know.’”

The Blue Jackets are in the thick of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes and have a great chance of landing the star prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft. Columbus sits second last in the NHL after winning Friday.