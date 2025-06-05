The Columbus Blue Jackets had a surprisingly solid season in 2024-25. They almost made the playoffs after an offseason tragedy that shook the entire NHL world. Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in September while riding their bikes in New Jersey. Sean Monahan joined the Blue Jackets last summer in part to reunite with Gaudreau, whom he played with in Calgary. Monahan went on to have a solid season with Columbus, persevering through his friend's passing. That won him the Bill Masterton Trophy, which Meredith Gaudreau brought to him in an emotional video.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, surprised Sean Monahan with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. 💙 Watch the #NHLAwards on June 12 at 6p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and @Sportsnet before Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final. pic.twitter.com/njj3I7YptA — NHL (@NHL) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video shows Meredith Gaudreau showing up at Monahan's home outside of Toronto with the trophy. The Blue Jackets forward was voted as the winner of the trophy by the PHWA, which is given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner spoke to NHL.com about why Monahan deserves this award and what he brought to the locker room. “Just the way Monny has persevered through really, really hard times. It’s been inspiring to me and to the whole group,” Jenner said. “The way he’s handled himself, just stepping in here under those circumstances. He’s been a leader in the room and a leader on the ice. He’s a true pro. Everyone can learn from him.”

Despite Gaudreau's tragic passing, Monahan had one of the best seasons of his career with the Blue Jackets. He scored 57 points in 54 games, missing time with an injury, and built a solid rapport with winger Kirill Marchenko. While they did miss the playoffs, Columbus has a solid core to build around for the future.

Monahan beat Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabe Landeskog to win the Bill Masterton Trophy.