It is expected that Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets this afternoon, according to the team's press release.

The Blue Jackets hired Mike Babcock this offseason to try to help the young team become a winner in the Metropolitan Division. Babcock reportedly had been asking various players to see their phones and then AirPlaying them on his office television. The investigation undoubtedly fuels his departure.

The story was first reported by former NHL players Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast last Tuesday, which led to the Blue Jackets looking into the matter.

Paul Bissonnette said that he got a text from a player who told him that Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner was the first player that Babcock called in, and asked to see the photos he has in his phone.

After the story came out from Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, the NHL Players Association investigated the matter, with two key members going to Ohio on Thursday to meet with members of the team.

With Babcock expected to resign from the team, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jackets handle the sudden change. The Blue Jackets announced that associate coach Pascal Vincent has been promoted to head coach of the team.

The expectations are not high for the Blue Jackets this season, and it seems they will have to quickly adapt to Pascal Vincent as head coach. It will be interesting to see how Columbus fares this season.