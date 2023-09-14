As the National Hockey League Players Association continues to investigate Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock, two key members are flying to Ohio on Thursday to meet with members of the team.

“NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh and Assistant Executive Director Ron Hainsey are in Columbus today to meet with some Blue Jackets as part of the investigation into Mike Babcock and viewing of players' phones/photos,” reported Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Babcock is in hot water after allegedly asking various players to see their phones, before then AirPlaying them on his office television. The 60-year-old has been adamant that there was no wrongdoing, and team captain Boone Jenner has even tried to vindicate his new coach.

“While meeting with Babs he asked me about my family and where I'm from, my upcoming wedding and hockey-related stuff. He then asked if I had pictures of my family and I was happy to share some with him,” Jenner stated in the team's official statement.

“He showed me pictures of his family. I thought it was a great first meeting and a good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing.”

Babcock's comments were in a similar vein to the captain.

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better. There was absolutely nothing more to it than that,” the controversial head coach claimed.

Still, it looks like there is more to the situation than meets the eye, with former player Paul Bissonnette calling out Babcock and claiming that the statement released by the team was “b******t.”

“Enough with putting guys on the spot in the coaches room asking them to link their phones up to airplay mode and grilling them,” the Spittin' Chiclets host wrote on X. “I've had tons of players confirm it. Smarten the f**k up Babs. Shove your statement up his a**.”

It's certainly an intriguing situation brewing in Columbus, and the NHLPA's involvement signals that this isn't something Mike Babcock can just sweep under the rug.