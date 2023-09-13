The Columbus Blue Jackets are under fire due to recent allegations regarding head coach Mike Babcock. NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette shared claims from unnamed players on his Spittin Chiclets podcast on Tuesday. The allegations are that Babcock requested to see the pictures his players had on their phones and AirPlayed them on his office TV. In the wake of these allegations, the Blue Jackets released a statement from Babcock and team captain Boone Jenner.

Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach Mike Babcock and center Boone Jenner have released the following statement: 📝 https://t.co/ytvGVXzF2w pic.twitter.com/htlgl1UgAR — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 12, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Blue Jackets are reportedly investigating these claims, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. However, that knowledge did not stop Bissonnette from sharing further thoughts on the matter. He hit out at the Blue Jackets after the team released their statement on Twitter. He also revealed a text he received that led him to pursue the story in the first place.

“Tell Babs to knock off the b******t. Enough with putting guys on the spot in the coaches room asking them to link their phones up to airplay mode and grilling them,” Bissonnette wrote. “I’ve had tons of players confirm it. Smarten the f**k up Babs. Shove your statement up his a**.”

Blue Jackets' Babcock has a controversial past

Mike Babcock is no stranger to allegations of bad practices in the locker room. Many allegations came to light following his firing from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019. One prominent story involved current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner. Babcock asked Marner, then a rookie, to rank veterans based on their work ethic. He then shared Marner's ranking with the rest of the team.

The stories around Babcock go back further than his time in Toronto. Former Detroit Red Wings players Chris Chelios and Johan Franzen have shared stories of their own. Chelios shared one about what he believed to be an intentional slight on Babcock's behalf. And Franzen went as far as to claim Babcock is the worst person he's ever met.

Where these new allegations go remains to be seen. However, stories like this are certainly nothing new when it comes to Babcock. Blue Jackets fans should keep their eyes on this situation as things unfold.